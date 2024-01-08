Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Consumer debt rises in November
Jan 8, 2024

Consumer debt rises in November

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks climb; delinquencies are ticking up; inflation expectations fall; spending expectations grow at slower pace.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:19 PM PST
27:51
3:34 PM PST
17:23
2:36 PM PST
1:05
7:32 AM PST
6:55
3:05 AM PST
7:55
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Gas prices inch down as outlook appears stable
Gas prices inch down as outlook appears stable
Four years ago, used car auctions went virtual. Many haven't gone back.
Four years ago, used car auctions went virtual. Many haven't gone back.
How California's expansion of health coverage is affecting low-income undocumented immigrants
How California's expansion of health coverage is affecting low-income undocumented immigrants
Mexico's massive new Tren Maya rail network raises environmental concerns
Mexico's massive new Tren Maya rail network raises environmental concerns