Consumer confidence takes slight dip
Jun 25, 2024

Consumer confidence takes slight dip

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Another muddled day for Wall Street; consumer confidence weakens; Tesla and Ford issue recalls; Google’s self-driving cars expand in San Francisco.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
