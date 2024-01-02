Skip to content
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Jan 2, 2024
Jan 2, 2024
Construction spending up in November
Stocks close lower; manufacturing construction up almost 60% year-over-year; manufacturers' orders fall; optimism rises.
Kai Ryssdal
