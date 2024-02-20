I've Always Wondered ...National DebtIsrael-Hamas WarMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
ABOUT SHOW
Capital One plans to acquire Discover Financial Services
Feb 20, 2024

Capital One plans to acquire Discover Financial Services

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close down; Capital One says the deal will help Discover compete; Walmart says sales rise; Home Depot says demand for big ticket items is weak.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:07 PM PST
1:05
7:45 AM PST
8:13
2:57 AM PST
9:52
Feb 19, 2024
28:19
Feb 16, 2024
23:52
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
A radio host walks into a nudist colony
Marketplace Morning Report
A radio host walks into a nudist colony
High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight
High mortgage rates, low inventory keep the housing market tight
Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore
Diners aren't going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments