Feb 20, 2024
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Feb 20, 2024
Feb 20, 2024
Capital One plans to acquire Discover Financial Services
Stocks close down; Capital One says the deal will help Discover compete; Walmart says sales rise; Home Depot says demand for big ticket items is weak.
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close down; Capital One says the deal will help Discover compete; Walmart says sales rise; Home Depot says demand for big ticket items is weak.
