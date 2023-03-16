Your questions about SVB answered
This week’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday comes with a bonus News Fix! We’ll get into the ripple effects of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on the U.S. Treasury debt market and on international banks like Credit Suisse. Then, we’ll answer your questions about the FDIC insurance limit and the “moral hazard” risk involved in covering all SVB deposits.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Market Stress Snarls Trading in U.S. Treasurys” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Bank Chaos Clouds Outlook for Markets” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Swiss Regulators Offer Financial Lifeline to Credit Suisse” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The FDIC was created exactly for this kind of crisis. Here’s the history” from NPR
- “Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure” from Marketplace
- History and Timeline of Changes to FDIC Coverage Limits from American Deposits
- “Who’s responsible for paying the failed banks’ depositors?” from Marketplace
- “Experts flag moral hazard risk as U.S. intervenes in SVB crisis” from Reuters
- “Will the FDIC’s move to cover uninsured deposits set a risky precedent?” from NPR
