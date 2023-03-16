Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Friday! Help us reach the $150,000 goal and stay on track this fiscal year Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Your questions about SVB answered
Mar 15, 2023
Episode 881

Your questions about SVB answered

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It's part real, part panic.

This week’s Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday comes with a bonus News Fix! We’ll get into the ripple effects of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on the U.S. Treasury debt market and on international banks like Credit Suisse. Then, we’ll answer your questions about the FDIC insurance limit and the “moral hazard” risk involved in covering all SVB deposits.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Our March fundraiser ends Friday. Help us meet our goal this week so we can cover our costs and plan for the future: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:14 PM PDT
17:21
3:54 PM PDT
28:10
1:33 PM PDT
1:50
1:05 PM PDT
4:23
7:40 AM PDT
10:09
Mar 15, 2023
10:19
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure
Europe's Credit Suisse is in trouble. Could its problems infect the rest of the financial system?
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Europe's Credit Suisse is in trouble. Could its problems infect the rest of the financial system?
Hip-hop traces its roots to economic hard times
Hip-hop traces its roots to economic hard times
Season 6: The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex
The Uncertain Hour
Season 6: The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex