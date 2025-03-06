Your questions about government economic data answered
Officials with the Donald Trump administration disbanded two expert committees on economic data this week and suggested altering the way the U.S. calculates gross domestic product. It’s not the first time the administration has hinted at fiddling with important numbers, and a listener wrote in to ask how all this might impact businesses and the stock market. We’ll break it down. Plus, why is nobody talking about the debt limit? And, congrats to Bill in Ohio on scoring a hat trick!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump administration disbands two expert panels on economic data” from Reuters
- “Can the U.S. delete government spending from GDP?” from Marketplace
- “Key House Republican Warns May Debt-Ceiling Breach Possible” from Bloomberg
- “Explainer: Why would the US government shut down?” from Reuters
- “A campus sign said ‘Tell us something good.’ Students delivered.” from The Washington Post
Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
