ABOUT SHOW
Your questions about government economic data answered
Mar 6, 2025
Episode 1344

Your questions about government economic data answered

Gross domestic product, or GDP, and gross domestic income, or GDI, are different ways to measure the economy. primeimages/Getty Images
And, why no data is better than manipulated data.

Officials with the Donald Trump administration disbanded two expert committees on economic data this week and suggested altering the way the U.S. calculates gross domestic product. It’s not the first time the administration has hinted at fiddling with important numbers, and a listener wrote in to ask how all this might impact businesses and the stock market. We’ll break it down. Plus, why is nobody talking about the debt limit? And, congrats to Bill in Ohio on scoring a hat trick!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

