Your post-election thoughts and feelings
Nov 7, 2024
Episode 1280

Your post-election thoughts and feelings

Apu Gomes/Getty Images
We check in with our listeners about the outcome of the U.S. elections.

Today we’re handing the microphone over to our listeners to tell us how they’re reacting to the outcome of this week’s presidential election. We’ll hear their concerns about the future of transgender health care, the long-term economic impact of a second Trump presidency and why — even though it can be daunting we can all make change if we start in our local communities. Plus, is this our Brexit moment?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts about the election, Trump’s next presidency and the U.S. economy? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

