Your post-election thoughts and feelings

Today we’re handing the microphone over to our listeners to tell us how they’re reacting to the outcome of this week’s presidential election. We’ll hear their concerns about the future of transgender health care, the long-term economic impact of a second Trump presidency and why — even though it can be daunting — we can all make change if we start in our local communities. Plus, is this our Brexit moment?
- “Want to protect our democracy? Start here!” from our episode with lawyer and author Emily Amick
- “For trans people reliant on federal programs, this election could change everything” from 19th News
- “How to get your elected officials to listen to you” from Vox
- “5 ways Trump’s next presidency could affect the U.S. economy — and your money” from CBS News
