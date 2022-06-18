Will corporate America stand up?
Today we’re looking ahead to next week, when kids 6 months to 5 years old should finally get access to a COVID vaccine. It’s giving us spring 2021 flashbacks. Then we’ll touch on the latest in rising infla — HEY, PAY ATTENTION, THIS IS IMPORTANT! Plus, climate change and the significance of corporate America speaking out about the threats to our democracy. We’ll wrap up the week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full / Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why some parents are skeptical about covid vaccines for young children” from The Washington Post
- WMO Weather Reports 2050 – France
- “Fed Raises Interest Rates In Effort To — Hey, Pay Attention, This Is Important!” from The Onion
- “Bill Gates says crypto and NFTs are a sham” from CNN
- “Squid Game” Reality TV Show Coming to Netflix from The Hollywood Reporter
- “Pardon Me, Do You Have Any Grey Poupon Ice Cream? The Dijon Mustard-Flavored Treat Is Now Available Nationwide” from Food & Wine magazine
- “U.K. weighs whether to restore its old system of imperial measurements” from Marketplace
- “Does this AI know it’s alive?” from Vox
We’ll be off Monday to observe Juneteenth. Join us Tuesday for a deep dive about inflation. In the meantime, keep sending your inflation- and non-inflation- related questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
