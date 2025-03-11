Will climate tax credits stay or go?
On today’s episode, Kai and Kimberly discuss the future of Biden-era clean energy tax credits under Trump 2.0. A group of GOP lawmakers want them to stay. Meanwhile, the administration is rescinding memos that pushed for climate change-resilient infrastructure. Plus, the hosts weigh in on the arrest of a Palestinian activist and Columbia University student by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Is this the first arrest of “many to come?” Finally, we’ll smile as the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., get closer to full bloom.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump Says Columbia Student Arrest Is First of Many to Come” from The Wall Street Journal
- “House Republican support grows for keeping clean energy tax breaks” from Politico
- “Transportation secretary rescinds Biden memos prioritizing infrastructure resilience to climate change” from The Hill
- “2025 Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Forecasts” from Cherry Blossom Watch
