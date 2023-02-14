A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share your "shrinkflation" stories here. More
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why we’re seeing more flying objects over U.S. airspace
Feb 13, 2023
Episode 860

Why we’re seeing more flying objects over U.S. airspace

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy via Getty Images
No aliens to see here.

Since the discovery of the Chinese balloon floating over Montana, it seems the U.S. is suddenly seeing more unidentified flying objects. We’ll get into why the U.S. had previously been missing all these strange crafts. Plus, a train derailment in eastern Ohio has residents worried about the long-term dangers of released chemicals. And, would you drink AI-generated beer?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Now through Valentine’s Day, show off your love of Make Me Smart by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month.  https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:47 PM PST
18:52
4:34 PM PST
27:15
1:52 PM PST
1:50
7:24 AM PST
8:14
Feb 13, 2023
8:51
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Here's what to look for in the latest Consumer Price Index numbers
Here's what to look for in the latest Consumer Price Index numbers
How #MeToo and boardroom politics collided with the Redstone media empire
Shelf Life
How #MeToo and boardroom politics collided with the Redstone media empire
It's hard to send earthquake relief remittances to Syria
It's hard to send earthquake relief remittances to Syria
Is remote work here to stay?
Is remote work here to stay?