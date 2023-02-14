Why we’re seeing more flying objects over U.S. airspace

Since the discovery of the Chinese balloon floating over Montana, it seems the U.S. is suddenly seeing more unidentified flying objects. We’ll get into why the U.S. had previously been missing all these strange crafts. Plus, a train derailment in eastern Ohio has residents worried about the long-term dangers of released chemicals. And, would you drink AI-generated beer?

