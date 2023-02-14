Why we’re seeing more flying objects over U.S. airspace
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Since the discovery of the Chinese balloon floating over Montana, it seems the U.S. is suddenly seeing more unidentified flying objects. We’ll get into why the U.S. had previously been missing all these strange crafts. Plus, a train derailment in eastern Ohio has residents worried about the long-term dangers of released chemicals. And, would you drink AI-generated beer?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “US Has ‘No Indication’ Alien Activity Is Behind Objects Shot Down” from Bloomberg
- Tweet from @DanLamothe on NORAD changing velocity gate of radars
- “East Palestine train derailment: What we know about the situation” from Cincinnati Enquirer
- “After a train derailment, Ohio residents are living the plot of a movie they helped make” from CNN
- “White Noise” | Official Trailer from Netflix
- Sabri Ben-Achour’s ceramic art Instagram page
- TikTok from @nightshiftbrewing about an artificial intelligence-generated beer recipe
- Instagram Reel from @chefbaobae cooking rose dumplings
Now through Valentine’s Day, show off your love of Make Me Smart by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.