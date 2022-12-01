How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Why was so much money sitting in FTX?
Nov 30, 2022
Episode 824

Why was so much money sitting in FTX?

Photo illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Plus, election detritus.

When the former cryptocurrency exchange FTX went under, billions of dollars in investments seemingly vanished. A listener asked us why FTX customers didn’t move money to a wallet. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about what happens when your company goes public and who benefits when you make a charitable donation at the grocery store checkout lane. Also, where do political campaign signs end up when the election’s over?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

