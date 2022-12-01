Why was so much money sitting in FTX?
When the former cryptocurrency exchange FTX went under, billions of dollars in investments seemingly vanished. A listener asked us why FTX customers didn’t move money to a wallet. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about what happens when your company goes public and who benefits when you make a charitable donation at the grocery store checkout lane. Also, where do political campaign signs end up when the election’s over?
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.