Why this debt ceiling fight is already different
Jan 30, 2023
Episode 850

Why this debt ceiling fight is already different

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Plus, the ripple effects of Citizens United 13 years later.

The U.S. has hit the debt limit 78 times since the 1960s, but for the first time in history, five women are responsible for shaping U.S. fiscal policy. Their experience and perspectives, could change how the country deals with the debt limit. And they might be able to do what other politicians cannot: get along. Plus, how did George Santos fund his campaign? Kimberly is back from vacation and joins Kai to talk all things Washington, and shares what made her smile while she was gone.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have any thoughts, or questions that you want to share with us? You can write to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

