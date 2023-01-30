Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Why this debt ceiling fight is already different
The U.S. has hit the debt limit 78 times since the 1960s, but for the first time in history, five women are responsible for shaping U.S. fiscal policy. Their experience and perspectives, could change how the country deals with the debt limit. And they might be able to do what other politicians cannot: get along. Plus, how did George Santos fund his campaign? Kimberly is back from vacation and joins Kai to talk all things Washington, and shares what made her smile while she was gone.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Mint the coin? Buy back bonds? 7 ‘gimmicks’ for dodging the debt limit” from The Washington Post
- “Ford Cuts Prices of EV Mustang Mach-E” from The Wall Street Journal
- “5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?” from The Associated Press
- “George Santos, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Citizens United” from the Brennan Center for Justice
- “Watch the moon eclipse Mars tonight” from Space
Have any thoughts, or questions that you want to share with us? You can write to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
