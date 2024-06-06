A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why the Fed won’t hop on the rate-cutting bandwagon just yet
Jun 6, 2024
Episode 1176

Why the Fed won’t hop on the rate-cutting bandwagon just yet

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, what's driving Nvidia mania.

The European Central Bank is joining Canada in cutting interest rates after months and months of holding them steady. But the U.S. Federal Reserve isn’t likely to follow suit, at least not yet. We’ll explain why. Then, we’ll dig deeper into the political and financial motivations for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s abrupt decision to block congestion pricing in New York City. Plus, what antitrust investigations into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI could mean for AI mania.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 PM PDT
29:32
4:01 PM PDT
11:14
2:38 PM PDT
1:05
6:51 AM PDT
8:11
Jun 6, 2024
13:56
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Shelf Life
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Share your wedding spending regrets! 
Share your wedding spending regrets! 