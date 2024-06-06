Why the Fed won’t hop on the rate-cutting bandwagon just yet
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The European Central Bank is joining Canada in cutting interest rates after months and months of holding them steady. But the U.S. Federal Reserve isn’t likely to follow suit, at least not yet. We’ll explain why. Then, we’ll dig deeper into the political and financial motivations for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s abrupt decision to block congestion pricing in New York City. Plus, what antitrust investigations into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI could mean for AI mania.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “European Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates for the First Time Since 2019” from The New York Times
- “ECB: Interest rates are coming down in Europe. The Fed won’t follow yet” from CNN
- “Canada becomes first G7 nation to cut interest rates” from Reuters
- “Advocates for congestion pricing want Governor Hochul to think about long-term benefits” from ABC7 New York
- “Big Auto And The Death Of Traffic Congestion Reform” from The Lever
- “Banerji: Seeing a true mania in Nvidia and meme stock trading” from CNBC
- “Angel Reese: People watch WNBA for me too, not just one person!” from ESPN
- “The ugly discourse surrounding Caitlin Clark” from The Washington Post
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.