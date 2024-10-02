Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Why immigration numbers are a headache for economists
Oct 1, 2024
Episode 1253

Why immigration numbers are a headache for economists

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Immigration data is key to understanding the labor market.

All sorts of statistics related to immigration are being thrown around in debates, speeches and campaign ads ahead of this year’s election.

Immigration estimates are painstakingly calculated by various government agencies. But lately, economists have been wrangling with wide gaps between some of these numbers.

“It has created a big headache for economists and others who are trying to figure out how much immigration there is, how much the workforce is growing and whether the labor market is therefore too tight or weakening,” said Jed Kolko, former under secretary for economic affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

On the show today, Kolko explains how government agencies actually crunch immigration numbers, why two agencies’ estimates aren’t matching up right now and why accurate immigration data is crucial to how we understand the economy and setting economic policy.

Then, we’ll get into why the dockworkers’ strike is about more than just higher wages. Plus, our hosts debate the value of vice presidential debates.

Later, we’ll hear some tips from a former poll worker about how to make election day as smooth as possible. And, we’ll get smarter about a common cooking herb.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

