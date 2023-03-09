Why does iced coffee cost more than hot coffee?
This week, we got a call from a listener who said a serving of cold brew costs $1.30 more than a serving of hot coffee at his local Starbucks. That has him wondering, what makes the cold stuff so special? We’ll get into the economics of iced coffee. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about SNAP benefits and the beef between the state of California and Walgreens.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
