Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why does iced coffee cost more than hot coffee?
Mar 8, 2023
Episode 876

Why does iced coffee cost more than hot coffee?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Plus, a hot tip on how to save money on cold brew.

This week, we got a call from a listener who said a serving of cold brew costs $1.30 more than a serving of hot coffee at his local Starbucks. That has him wondering, what makes the cold stuff so special? We’ll get into the economics of iced coffee. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about SNAP benefits and the beef between the state of California and Walgreens.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech or the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:21 PM PST
19:45
2:29 PM PST
29:20
1:30 PM PST
1:50
7:31 AM PST
8:06
Mar 8, 2023
9:06
Mar 7, 2023
30:18
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Can you build a sustainable federal budget?
Can you build a sustainable federal budget?
The job market cooled in January — that's what the Fed's been hoping for
The job market cooled in January — that's what the Fed's been hoping for
A U.S. history lesson through food
Make Me Smart
A U.S. history lesson through food
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force