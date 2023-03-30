Why didn’t Silicon Valley Bank knock on the Fed’s discount window? 

In times of financial turbulence, banks head to the Federal Reserve’s (virtual) discount window for short-term emergency loans. The week after SVB failed, U.S. banks borrowed over $150 billion from the central bank. One listener called in to ask: Why didn’t SVB do the same? We’ll get into SVB’s fruitless attempt to secure rescue funds and answer more of your questions about faux job openings and what really counts as consumer spending. Plus, what should you look for in a personal financial adviser?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

