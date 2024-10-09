Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Who will pay for Helene’s damage?
Oct 9, 2024
Who will pay for Helene’s damage?

The growing flood insurance dilemma in the U.S.

Total damages from Hurricane Helene in the United States could cost $250 billion. But only a small fraction of homeowners have flood insurance. As another major hurricane looms, we’ll unpack why coverage is becoming so expensive that many Americans choose to go without. Plus, some news you can use about communicating during an emergency, and how zoo workers and animals ride out big storms.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

