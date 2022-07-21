Where have all the minivans gone?
Have you heard? Minivans are cool again, and one of our listeners wants to know why she can’t find a minivan for sale at reasonable price. Our minivan-driving host has answers. Plus, we’ll take your questions about ethanol, consumer spending here and abroad, along with how we’re all managing to still go to work amid everything happening around us.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Consumer spending by country from CEIC Data
- “Chinese consumer spending is set to double by 2030, Morgan Stanley predicts” from CNBC
- “How Ethanol and E15 Gas Fit Into Biden’s Plans to Fight Inflation” from The Washington Post
- Ethanol explained from U.S. Energy Information Administration
- “Is ethanol really worse than gasoline? The debate, revisited.” from Vox
- “The minivan is kind of making a comeback this summer” from Marketplace
- “People Are Finding It Hard to Focus on Work Right Now” from The Atlantic
If you’ve got a question you’d like us to find the answer to, email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
