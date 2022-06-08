Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Where do the terms “bear” and “bull” markets come from?
Jun 8, 2022
Episode 689

Where do the terms “bear” and “bull” markets come from?

Plus, we answer more listener questions.

A major stock index entered “bear” market territory recently. One of our listeners is wondering why we call it a “bear” or “bull” market and where those terms come from. We have some answers. Plus, more of your questions about gun manufacturing, the Federal Reserve and why the heck Mariah Carey is getting sued over her holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” almost 30 years after it was released?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have a question you’d like us to find the answer to, send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

