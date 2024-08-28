Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Wheelchair rugby’s Chuck Aoki makes us smart about the Paralympics
Aug 27, 2024
Episode 1230

Wheelchair rugby’s Chuck Aoki makes us smart about the Paralympics

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
And how to talk about disabled athletes' accomplishments without being condescending.

In case you haven’t heard, the Summer Olympics aren’t over! This year’s Paralympics kick off in Paris on Aug. 28.

It’s the first time all 22 Paralympic events will be aired live, and total broadcast revenues are up by more than 20% from the delayed 2020 Paralympics. Chuck Aoki, an American Paralympic wheelchair rugby player, said content creators like himself are also bringing eyes to the event.

“If we haven’t always been featured by mainstream media, the reality is now we can take that into our own hands, build our own audiences and take our message directly to people,” Aoki said.

On the show today, Aoki breaks down the basics of wheelchair rugby (aka “murderball”), the system that classifies para athletes based on their disability, and why this year’s Paralympics are getting more buzz than ever.

Then, we’ll get into how pharmaceutical companies’ new direct-to-consumer programs could impact drug prices. And, an easing drought in the Panama Canal is once again showing us how fragile global shipping supply chains really are.

Later, listeners tell us about the trafficless 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and a lesson in credit cards learned the hard, heartbreaking way.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

