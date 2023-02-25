A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What’s behind New York’s sky-high rents?
Feb 24, 2023
Episode 868

What’s behind New York’s sky-high rents?

Hint: Many apartments are still empty.

During the early years of the pandemic, people throughout the country left major cities and never returned. But in New York City, it seemed people were coming back in droves. What else would explain the lower availability of apartments and increasing rent prices? The real reason may not be that simple, and it may have to do with algorithms and something called “warehousing.” Also, the patent examiner who sought to demonstrate the ingenuity of Black Americans through their inventions is being honored. Plus, we play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

We love hearing and reading your questions and comments, so please keep sending them! You can write to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

