What’s behind New York’s sky-high rents?
During the early years of the pandemic, people throughout the country left major cities and never returned. But in New York City, it seemed people were coming back in droves. What else would explain the lower availability of apartments and increasing rent prices? The real reason may not be that simple, and it may have to do with algorithms and something called “warehousing.” Also, the patent examiner who sought to demonstrate the ingenuity of Black Americans through their inventions is being honored. Plus, we play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
- “New Yorkers Never Came ‘Flooding Back.’ Why Did Rents Go Up So Much?” from New York magazine
- “9 Charts on the Russia-Ukraine War” from Gallup
- “Found on Baker’s list” from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- “No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes” from AP
- “United launches $100 million green jet fuel fund” from Marketplace
- “How does a water bottle go viral — and stay viral?” from Marketplace
- “New York City’s push to become a tech hub” from Marketplace
- “Samsung Now Cloning Users’ Voices So an AI Can Answer Calls for Them” from Futurism
