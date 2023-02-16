A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What’s age got to do with it?
Feb 16, 2023
Episode 863

What’s age got to do with it?

Homebuying can be a real dilemma for seniors.

It’s common for people to relocate or downsize when they get older, but new research shows that age is not working in their favor when it comes to getting a mortgage. We’ll get into it. Also, Tesla workers in Buffalo launched a campaign to unionize last week. Now, some leaders of the drive are getting fired. Plus, guest host Samantha Fields tells us why the early warm weather in the Northeast is creeping her out. And, an owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo takes on the big city!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

