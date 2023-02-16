What’s age got to do with it?

It’s common for people to relocate or downsize when they get older, but new research shows that age is not working in their favor when it comes to getting a mortgage. We’ll get into it. Also, Tesla workers in Buffalo launched a campaign to unionize last week. Now, some leaders of the drive are getting fired. Plus, guest host Samantha Fields tells us why the early warm weather in the Northeast is creeping her out. And, an owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo takes on the big city!

