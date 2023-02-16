What’s age got to do with it?
It’s common for people to relocate or downsize when they get older, but new research shows that age is not working in their favor when it comes to getting a mortgage. We’ll get into it. Also, Tesla workers in Buffalo launched a campaign to unionize last week. Now, some leaders of the drive are getting fired. Plus, guest host Samantha Fields tells us why the early warm weather in the Northeast is creeping her out. And, an owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo takes on the big city!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “It can be harder for seniors to get mortgages, research shows” from Marketplace
- “Are Older Mortgage Applicants More Likely to Be Rejected?” from the Center for Retirement Research
- “January 2023 warmest on record for New York City” from Yahoo!
- “‘The climate I lived in as a kid is long gone’: Climate change is stealing New England’s winters” from The Boston Globe
- “Tesla Fired Buffalo Workers Seeking to Organize, Union Says” from The New York Times
- “Hobby Club’s Missing Balloon Feared Shot Down By USAF” from Aviation Week Network
- “Flaco the Owl Spreads His Wings and Learns to Survive in Central Park” from The New York Times
- “Daylight saving time 2023: Is it time to change your clocks again?” from USA Today
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. PT 6:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
