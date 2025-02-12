Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

What we can learn from a past tariff tiff
Feb 11, 2025
What we can learn from a past tariff tiff

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Time for a history lesson, folks.

If President Donald Trump goes through with his plan to levy sweeping tariffs on foreign imports, it wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. has done such a thing. Ever heard of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930? Anyone?

Those tariffs are widely credited with sinking the United States deeper into the Great Depression. And although global trade looks different nowadays, they can teach us a lot about how Trump’s protectionist approach to global trade could play out.

“With the retreat of U.S. leadership and the increasing use of economic coercion, we not only find ourselves in this uncertain world, but one where fears of a U.S. decline vis-a-vis China may become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Inu Manak, a fellow for trade policy at the Council on Foreign Relations.

On the show today, Manak explains how the Smoot-Hawley tariff debacle can shed light on the current moment, why the president has the power to wield tariffs in the first place, and how punishing trading partners could leave the U.S. economy at a disadvantage. Plus, what this fight has to do with the 1980s film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and Roomba vacuum cleaners!

Later, one listener’s call to visit your local butcher. And, dating coach Damona Hoffman, host of the “Dates and Mates” podcast, answers the “Make Me Smart” question just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

