What TikTok knew of the app’s toll on teens

This week, more than a dozen states came together to sue TikTok over the social media app’s effects on young users. Now, a report by NPR and Kentucky Public Radio shows executives at the company were well aware of the harms to teens. We’ll get into it. Plus, is the cost of rebuilding after a natural disaster becoming a luxury few can afford? And, would you wear pajama pants to school or work? That and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
- “TikTok executives know about app’s effect on teens, lawsuit documents allege” from NPR
- “No Hurricane Will Make Rich People Leave Florida” from Slate
- “The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What’s it investing in?” from Marketplace
- “Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ hits theaters amid fury from his campaign” from NBC News
- “Black Friday in October: Here come early holiday deals” from Axios
- “Tim Walz Rally Is Livestreamed on Twitch in Pitch to Young Voters” from The New York Times
- “Get Comfortable With It: Pajama Pants Are for Everywhere” from The Wall Street Journal
