What the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting says about the world economic order
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump today dissolved into a heated argument in the Oval Office, flipping the switch of the global economic order. Kai Ryssdal and guest host Nova Safo discuss what they took away from the contentious meeting and what it might mean for American-style capitalism. Plus, we’ll shift gears and play a lively round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump, Vance castigate Zelensky in tense Oval Office meeting” from CNN Politics
- “Microsoft Will Shut Down Skype in Favor of a Free Version of Teams” from The New York Times
- “‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Leap to Streaming” from The New York Times
- “Why are tech companies investing in quantum computing?” from Marketplace
- “Why some authors and publishers are nixing book blurbs” from Marketplace
- “Lately, the scoop on the bond market is like ice cream roulette” from Marketplace
- “How much impact could a 24-hour “economic blackout” have?” from Marketplace
