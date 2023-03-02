A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What lobbying Congress can really buy
Mar 1, 2023
Episode 871

What lobbying Congress can really buy

The railroad industry spent millions on lobbying the federal government in recent years.

Norfolk Southern, the train company involved in the recent derailment in Ohio, spent $1.8 million on lobbying last year. One listener called in to ask about what lobbying dollars actually pay for. We’ll explain and answer more of your questions about how menstrual symptoms can affect productivity and what it might take for climate NIMBYs to become climate YIMBYs. Plus, Kimberly and guest host Reema Khrais share financial advice they’d give their younger selves. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
Eli Lilly announced a cap on insulin costs. But why is insulin so expensive in the first place?
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
The cost of loneliness: Social isolation holds back workers and costs employers billions
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Businesses and consumers are borrowing more, despite rising interest rates
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction
Why a Guarneri violin is expected to fetch $10 million at auction