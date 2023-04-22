The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

What is the proxy for Twitter? 
Apr 21, 2023
What is the proxy for Twitter? 

Plus, a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

We weren’t planning to talk about Twitter today, but here we are! We’re rereading a story from late last year about the folks who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter and the ways that what’s happened to Twitter since then may align with the desires of those backers. And what will replace Twitter for building the influence of its users … like journalists? We’ll also talk about an alarming story from The Washington Post about a GOP lawyer’s ideas to limit voting in key battleground states like Wisconsin. And we look at indicators that life (and the economy) is returning to a pre-pandemic normal for some. Plus, a round of Half Full / Half Empty featuring ChatGPT’s “Seinfeld.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

