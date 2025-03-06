Trade War 2.0The Infinite ScrollInside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyI've Always Wondered ...

Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What is even happening with the politics of this economy?!
Mar 5, 2025
Episode 1343

What is even happening with the politics of this economy?!

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Plus, how to handle the stress of stock market jitters.

On today’s episode, we’re discussing a pair of recent rulings about the Trump administration’s efforts to cut foreign aid and fire federal workers, leaving us with a “Through the Looking-Glass” moment, where the nonsensical is reality. Plus, we’ll explain some ways to catch a breath in the midst of uncertain economic times. And, we’ll smile at a math problem solved through the power of anime fans.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

