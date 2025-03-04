Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...

What is an economy of caution?
Mar 3, 2025
Episode 1341

What is an economy of caution?

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we’re talking about one of Kai’s favorite topics: bonds! The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (the benchmark for mortgages and car loans) is down sharply, which is great for consumers. But it’s happening for not necessarily great reasons. We’ll explain. Plus, why Kimberly is keeping a close eye on one of her go-to […]

Today, we’re talking about one of Kai’s favorite topics: bonds! The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (the benchmark for mortgages and car loans) is down sharply, which is great for consumers. But it’s happening for not necessarily great reasons. We’ll explain. Plus, why Kimberly is keeping a close eye on one of her go-to government websites. And, she’ll share tales from her trip to Venice’s famed carnival. 

Kimberly, left, and her sister don Carnival costumes alongside another festival attendee in Venice, Italy.
Kimberly on a gondola in the canals of Venice.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

