What is an economy of caution?
Today, we’re talking about one of Kai’s favorite topics: bonds! The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (the benchmark for mortgages and car loans) is down sharply, which is great for consumers. But it’s happening for not necessarily great reasons. We’ll explain. Plus, why Kimberly is keeping a close eye on one of her go-to government websites. And, she’ll share tales from her trip to Venice’s famed carnival.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Key Interest Rate Falls as Worries About the Economy Rise” from The New York Times
- “RFK Jr. moves to eliminate public comment on HHS decisions” by STAT
- “RFK Jr. move to kill public comment roils providers” from Axios
- “AP PHOTOS: Venice Carnival opens with biodegradable streamers and an ode to Casanova” by AP News
