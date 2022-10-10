What have you been been wrong about?

For years, we’ve been asking experts, celebrities, authors and you our Make Me Smart question: What’s something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about?

From the power of poetry to the problem with perfectionism, we’ve heard lots of smart answers, and today we’re going to listen to some of the most memorable ones. Plus, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams share their top picks from two celebrity guests.

What’s something you’ve been wrong about? Leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.