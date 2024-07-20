What happens to Biden’s campaign money if he quits the race?
In May, President Joe Biden’s campaign said it had a hefty $91 million stashed in the bank. If Biden were to end his candidacy, what would happen to all that cash? We’ll get into it. And, we’ll explain why the federal government’s plan to phase out its purchases of single-use plastics could have a sizable impact on the country’s use of plastic overall. Plus, we’ll get nostalgic for DVDs and paper checks during a game of Half Full/Half Empty! And, would you talk politics in the office?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “It’s time to stop arguing over the population slowdown and start adapting to it” from Vox
- “What happens to Joe Biden’s campaign money?” from Reuters
- “The White House Has a Plan to Slash Plastic Use in the U.S.” from The New York Times
- “FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Releases New Strategy to Tackle Plastic Pollution, Takes Action to Reduce Single-Use Plastics in Federal Operations” from The White House
- “What is Microsoft’s “blue screen of death?” Here’s what it means and how to fix it.” from CBS News
- “RIP Redbox, a Bad Idea at the Worst Time” from Wired
- “Hello Kitty Is Not a Cat and We’re Not OK” from E! News
- “Target will stop accepting this old-school form of payment” from CNN Business
- “How can we talk about politics in the workplace?” from Marketplace
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
