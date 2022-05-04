What happened to the Federal Reserve’s inclusive employment goal?

If you’re a regular listener to this program, you’ve probably heard of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate: price stability and maximum employment.

But in the summer of 2020, the Fed made a little tweak. It added the words “broad-based” and “inclusive” to the employment part of the mandate, acknowledging the benefits a strong economy brings to low- and moderate-income communities. This is significant because for decades the Black unemployment rate has been double the rate for white workers in this country.

So, the Fed started “running the economy hot” longer to try to close that gap. But the central bank has begun a campaign of raising interest rates to cool the economy because inflation is here. What now?

“The gap will get bigger because they’re risking the unemployment rate going up,” said William Spriggs, a professor of economics at Howard University and chief economist at the AFL-CIO. “The idea that the labor market before was really tight and they were overheating the economy, that just wasn’t true. There are lots of workers out there who would tell you ‘I don’t think the labor market is tight’ because they still haven’t come back to the labor market.”

On the show today, Spriggs explains why the Fed’s approach to closing the unemployment gap hasn’t worked and what can really be done to fix it.

Then, the hosts will talk about the big story of the day: the draft Roe v. Wade decision and what overturning the 1973 ruling might mean for the health and economics of women, especially poor women, in this country.

