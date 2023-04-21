What car repos say about this economy

Kai Ryssdal shares a story about parking at the movies and brushing up against an unpleasant economic indicator: the repo man. It illustrates how more Americans are falling behind on their car payments, which can have ripple effects throughout the economy. Plus, Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned after an ethics investigation found he’d violated workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Campbell, a Republican, is one of the lawmakers who voted to oust two Black lawmakers from the chamber over their protests against gun violence. And, Kimberly Adams reminisces about cooking on her George Foreman Grill.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award, and voting ends today. Go to to marketplace.org/votemms to cast your vote.