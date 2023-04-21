The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
What car repos say about this economy
Apr 20, 2023
Episode 907

What car repos say about this economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John Moore/Getty Images
Plus, a lesson on glass houses and stones.

Kai Ryssdal shares a story about parking at the movies and brushing up against an unpleasant economic indicator: the repo man. It illustrates how more Americans are falling behind on their car payments, which can have ripple effects throughout the economy. Plus, Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned after an ethics investigation found he’d violated workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Campbell, a Republican, is one of the lawmakers who voted to oust two Black lawmakers from the chamber over their protests against gun violence. And, Kimberly Adams reminisces about cooking on her George Foreman Grill. 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award, and voting ends today. Go to to marketplace.org/votemms to cast your vote.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PDT
15:49
4:13 PM PDT
28:19
1:58 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
8:50
3:00 AM PDT
21:23
Apr 20, 2023
7:35
Apr 19, 2023
49:21
Why is it so hard for Congress to deal with the national debt?
Why is it so hard for Congress to deal with the national debt?
Bonus: Earth Day fundraiser
How We Survive
Bonus: Earth Day fundraiser
U.S. officials want to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. Many stakeholders think they won’t.
U.S. officials want to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. Many stakeholders think they won’t.
Watch prices and credit ahead of next rate decision, Chicago Fed CEO says
Watch prices and credit ahead of next rate decision, Chicago Fed CEO says

We don’t just do the numbers. 

Earth Day is this Saturday. Invest in Marketplace’s coverage of climate change and how it intersects with the economy.  

Donate Now