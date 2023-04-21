Earth Day is this Saturday. Invest in Marketplace’s coverage of climate change and how it intersects with the economy.
What car repos say about this economy
Kai Ryssdal shares a story about parking at the movies and brushing up against an unpleasant economic indicator: the repo man. It illustrates how more Americans are falling behind on their car payments, which can have ripple effects throughout the economy. Plus, Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell resigned after an ethics investigation found he’d violated workplace discrimination and harassment policy. Campbell, a Republican, is one of the lawmakers who voted to oust two Black lawmakers from the chamber over their protests against gun violence. And, Kimberly Adams reminisces about cooking on her George Foreman Grill.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The Repo Man Returns as More Americans Fall Behind on Car Payments” from Bloomberg
- “More people are falling behind on car payments, and the consequences can be severe” from NPR
- “California to Supply Most Water Since 2006 After Winter Deluge” from Bloomberg
- “California increases water supply allocation to 100%” from CBS Sacramento
- “Tennessee GOP lawmaker resigns after ethics panel finding” from AP News
- “REVEALED: GOP leader, who voted to expel TN Three, resigns; found guilty of sexually harassing interns” from News Channel 5 Nashville
- “Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed” from AP News
- “SpaceX’s uncrewed Starship explodes on launch attempt” from CNN
- “I Really Miss My George Foreman Grill” from Eater
- “‘Big George Foreman’ Trailer: Boxer Gets New Movie From Sony” from Variety
