What betting markets can and can’t tell us about the election

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris are apparently neck and neck in the presidential race. That’s according to the … betting markets? Yes! We’ll get into the ways prediction markets are being used like polls in the 2024 race. Then, why lobbying dollars may pour in at state houses following the end of the Chevron doctrine. Plus, guest host Meghan McCarty Carino joins us to discuss the steady drip, drip, drip of layoffs in the tech industry. And, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles wants his Air Jordan moment.
- “Yes, you can place bets on the election (for now)” from Marketplace
- “Trump and Harris in Dead Heat for Presidency, Polymarket Betting Shows” from The Wall Street Journal
- “When the feds don’t regulate … will the states?” from Marketplace
- “Dell Layoffs Hit Sales Team With New Unit Focused on AI” from Bloomberg
- “Intel is laying off over 15,000 employees and will stop ‘non-essential work’” from The Verge
- “The World’s Fastest Man Wants His Own Signature Adidas Shoe” from Bloomberg
Join us tomorrow for a Make Me Smart guest host takeover edition of Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
