What betting markets can and can’t tell us about the election
Aug 8, 2024
Episode 1217

What betting markets can and can’t tell us about the election

Plus, a little state of play in the tech industry.

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris are apparently neck and neck in the presidential race. That’s according to the … betting markets? Yes! We’ll get into the ways prediction markets are being used like polls in the 2024 race. Then, why lobbying dollars may pour in at state houses following the end of the Chevron doctrine. Plus, guest host Meghan McCarty Carino joins us to discuss the steady drip, drip, drip of layoffs in the tech industry. And, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles wants his Air Jordan moment.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for a Make Me Smart guest host takeover edition of Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

