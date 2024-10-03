Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We're 30% of the way to our goal of 2,500 donations by Friday! Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Whaddya wanna know about the Fed’s move to cut interest rates?
Oct 3, 2024
Episode 1255

Whaddya wanna know about the Fed’s move to cut interest rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Let's nerd it out!

After the Federal Reserve’s recent move to cut interest rates, you had questions. Lots of them! Today, we’re answering your questions about why the Fed doesn’t hold more meetings, why it tends to adjust interest rates in quarter-percentage-point increments, and why it’s target inflation rate is 2%. Plus, Kai Ryssdal unpacks the wonky relationship between the federal funds rate and the Treasury bond market.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:03 PM PDT
29:29
2:22 PM PDT
15:32
10:00 AM PDT
36:41
7:52 AM PDT
9:35
2:43 AM PDT
11:09
Oct 2, 2024
30:07
Sep 27, 2024
10:39
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
At issue in the longshoremen's strike: How much automation is appropriate at ports?
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
Original films like "Megalopolis" struggle to find their footing as studios chase sure bets
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Breaking Ground
How the relationship between government and economy has changed since "The Great Society"
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money
Election 2024
Why companies spend all that campaign donation money