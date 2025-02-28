Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
Feb 27, 2025
Episode 1339

Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?

Demonstrators gather outside of the Office of Personnel Management on Feb. 7, to protest federal layoffs. Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Kai and Nova have got you covered.

On today’s episode, we make you smarter by answering your pressing questions about this economy: Will cuts to the federal workforce make any difference to the unemployment rate? Also, have we all been totally oblivious to a private sector recession? (Spoiler: No!) We’ll explain. Plus, listeners sound off on smile-worthy moments from their week!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

