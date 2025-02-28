Whaddya wanna know about federal layoffs and this economy?
On today’s episode, we make you smarter by answering your pressing questions about this economy: Will cuts to the federal workforce make any difference to the unemployment rate? Also, have we all been totally oblivious to a private sector recession? (Spoiler: No!) We’ll explain. Plus, listeners sound off on smile-worthy moments from their week!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Will Shrinking the Federal Workforce Impact the Labor Market?” from Wells Fargo
- “How DOGE cuts might show up in the data” by Axios
- “Unemployment is still low, but are private sector layoffs accelerating?” from Marketplace
- “Many laid-off government workers aren’t eligible for unemployment” from Marketplace
- “US Treasury’s Bessent vows to re-privatize an economy that is ‘brittle underneath’” by Reuters
- “ADP® National Employment Report” from ADP Research
- “Employment by industry, monthly changes” from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
- “Governments at all levels are hiring, and that’s boosting the job market” by Marketplace
- “The Federal Reserve’s favorite recession indicator is flashing a danger sign again” from CNBC
