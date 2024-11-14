Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Whaddya wanna know about a second Trump term?
Nov 14, 2024
Episode 1285

Whaddya wanna know about a second Trump term?

We answer your questions about Trump's potential impacts on the economy.

Over the course of his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump made a lot of promises. What does that mean for the years ahead? Today we’re answering your questions about Trump’s second term. We’ll explain whether the Trump administration could actually eliminate the Department of Education, how income tax cuts for tips and overtime pay could impact the economy, and where the Biden administration’s student debt relief plans go from here. Plus, if not tariffs, then what?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Heads up: Tomorrow’s “Economics on Tap” episode won’t be livestreamed on our YouTube channel. But you can still listen wherever you get your podcasts.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

