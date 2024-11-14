Whaddya wanna know about a second Trump term?
Over the course of his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump made a lot of promises. What does that mean for the years ahead? Today we’re answering your questions about Trump’s second term. We’ll explain whether the Trump administration could actually eliminate the Department of Education, how income tax cuts for tips and overtime pay could impact the economy, and where the Biden administration’s student debt relief plans go from here. Plus, if not tariffs, then what?
