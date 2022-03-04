Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
We’re still buying Russian oil, but why?
Mar 3, 2022
Episode 611

We’re still buying Russian oil, but why?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's a little complicated, but also not.

It’s Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday, and while we’re not feeling totally empty, we’re a little confused about the state of the energy market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia faces sanctions from the West in everything from retail to sports, but the United States says it has no plans to stop buying Russian crude oil. The Biden administration wants to limit disruptions to the global energy supply, but we still have questions. Next, we examine whether this moment of energy uncertainty will accelerate a global shift to clean energy. To wrap things up, our hosts share a welcome Make Me Smile, and a crafty one!

Have a question for our hosts? Did you see something that made you smile? Share it with us! Email or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 (508-U-B-SMART)!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Give today to support “Make Me Smart.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:10 PM PST
13:36
4:07 PM PST
26:28
2:03 PM PST
1:50
7:14 AM PST
8:43
2:26 AM PST
5:46
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
How private equity is changing the rental market
How private equity is changing the rental market
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels