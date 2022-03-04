We’re still buying Russian oil, but why?
It’s Hollowed-Out Shell Thursday, and while we’re not feeling totally empty, we’re a little confused about the state of the energy market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia faces sanctions from the West in everything from retail to sports, but the United States says it has no plans to stop buying Russian crude oil. The Biden administration wants to limit disruptions to the global energy supply, but we still have questions. Next, we examine whether this moment of energy uncertainty will accelerate a global shift to clean energy. To wrap things up, our hosts share a welcome Make Me Smile, and a crafty one!
- White House Balks at Russian Oil Ban in New Feud With Congress from Bloomberg
- Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil? from The Wall Street Journal
- Russia-Ukraine war: Lessons for global energy markets from CNBC
- War in Ukraine is changing energy geopolitics from The Conversation
- Tombstone Engravers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand from The New York Times
- Biden administration will extend immigration relief to Ukrainians in the US from CNN
- Sea Glass Identification from Beachcombing Magazine
