“We’re not done yet”

Changing policies around things like face masks can make it feel like the pandemic is pretty much over. But for What’d We Miss Monday, our hosts highlight data that suggests new cases of COVID-19 could be on the rise in some parts of the country. We’ll have more on that, plus what kind of an announcement we can expect from the Federal Reserve this week. There are also updates on NASA’s latest mission, how the battle over the 2020 election altered local election offices around the country and what we can learn from key moments throughout the pandemic. Finally, we’ll share a couple of Make Me Smiles from our audience to brighten up the day!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Russia’s war on Ukraine: A sanctions timeline” from the Peterson Institute for International Economics
- Are Covid Cases Going Back Up? Sewer Data Has Potential Warning from Bloomberg
- “Powell Admires Paul Volcker. He May Have to Act Like Him.” from The New York Times
- “Officials Confirm Several Geomagnetic Storms Are Hitting Earth This Week” from Science Alert
- This update from NASA on the Artemis project
- “How Millions of Lives Might Have Been Saved From Covid-19″ from The New York Times
- The gutting of a Georgia elections office that was targeted for takeover by those who believe the 2020 election was a fraud from The Washington Post
- “‘They’re lying to you’: Russian TV employee interrupts news broadcast” from The Guardian
- The tutu-wearing snowboarder and the San Francisco gardening group SF in Bloom from today’s Make Me Smiles!
