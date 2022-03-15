Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

“We’re not done yet”
Mar 14, 2022
Episode 619

“We’re not done yet”

The pandemic isn't over.

Changing policies around things like face masks can make it feel like the pandemic is pretty much over. But for What’d We Miss Monday, our hosts highlight data that suggests new cases of COVID-19 could be on the rise in some parts of the country. We’ll have more on that, plus what kind of an announcement we can expect from the Federal Reserve this week. There are also updates on NASA’s latest mission, how the battle over the 2020 election altered local election offices around the country and what we can learn from key moments throughout the pandemic. Finally, we’ll share a couple of Make Me Smiles from our audience to brighten up the day!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

