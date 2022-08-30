We’re going into the dragon’s den
This isn’t your usual “Make Me Smart” episode. From the delayed Artemis space shuttle launch to the decline of crab populations and the weight of dragon eggs, we’re going down a big rabbit hole or, shall we say, into the dragon’s den. Get ready to get smart about the news you probably didn’t hear anywhere else.
- “These recycled space shuttle parts are now powering Artemis I to space” from Tampa’s Fox 13
- “‘At the Top Level’: Serena Williams Sets Her Sights on Venture Capital After US Open” from Bloomberg
- “Pakistan floods: One third of country is under water – minister” from BBC News
- Alaskan king and snow crab populations have plummeted from The Washington Post
- “‘They said it was impossible’: how medieval carpenters are rebuilding Notre Dame” from The Guardian
- “Is it safe to toss a Targaryen dragon egg? An eggspert weighs in.” from Vox
