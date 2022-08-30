We’re going into the dragon’s den

This isn’t your usual “Make Me Smart” episode. From the delayed Artemis space shuttle launch to the decline of crab populations and the weight of dragon eggs, we’re going down a big rabbit hole or, shall we say, into the dragon’s den. Get ready to get smart about the news you probably didn’t hear anywhere else.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Write us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.