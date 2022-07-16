“We’re done. The virus is not done with us”
This is your Friday reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here. Today, the World Health Organization warned about new viruses driving up cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the globe. We’ll discuss the latest wave. You know what else is here? Climate change. The United Kingdom is experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Plus, Kimberly Adams and Kai Ryssdal give us their hot takes on BMW’s heated seats, some frozen treats and more.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “WHO warns covid ‘nowhere near over’ as variants spike in U.S., Europe” from The Washington Post
- “Drug resistance: How the pandemic screwed up our antibiotics” from Vox
- “How the son of sharecroppers helped send the world’s most powerful telescope to space” from NPR
- “National emergency in U.K. as historic heat wave sweeps over Europe” from The Washington Post
- “BMW Is Trying Again With Subscription-Based Access to Luxury Features, This Time in South Korea” from Jalopnik
- “Alaska Airlines, Microsoft and carbon capture firm join forces to develop sustainable fuels” from Marketplace
- “What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?” from Marketplace
- “Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills” from Marketplace
- “Eat the Rich” ice cream truck sells $10 popsicles shaped like Bezos, Musk, others” from CBS
