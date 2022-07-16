Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
“We’re done. The virus is not done with us”
Jul 15, 2022
Episode 714

“We’re done. The virus is not done with us”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
How the U.S. is responding to the latest surge.

This is your Friday reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here. Today, the World Health Organization warned about new viruses driving up cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the globe. We’ll discuss the latest wave. You know what else is here? Climate change. The United Kingdom is experiencing record-breaking temperatures. Plus, Kimberly Adams and Kai Ryssdal give us their hot takes on BMW’s heated seats, some frozen treats and more.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear from you. Send us your thoughts or questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:08 PM PDT
22:10
4:16 PM PDT
28:15
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
8:55 AM PDT
8:12
1:43 AM PDT
7:04
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Workplace Culture
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready