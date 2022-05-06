We won’t make you wait for the book

Right now, Tim Ranzetta and Next Gen Personal Finance are matching gifts up to $60,000 to continue and expand Marketplace’s financial literacy programs!
Today during Economics on Tap, we’re low-key celebrating this weekend’s Kentucky Derby and venting a little about the journalists and political figures who withheld critical information and news, only to finally reveal it in their books. For profit. Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper revealed in his soon-to-be-released memoir that, two years ago, then-President Donald Trump considered launching missiles into Mexico. In surprisingly less scary news, “Little Shop of Horrors” is celebrating its Broadway revival with festivities. Before we head into Kentucky Derby weekend, we go Half Full/Half Empty on coin collecting, children at work and more.
- “Trump Proposed Launching Missiles Into Mexico to ‘Destroy the Drug Labs,’ Esper Says” from The New York Times
- “Little Shop of Horrors Will Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Block Party, Concert, More” from Playbill
- “Little Shop of Horrors: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” from NPR
- “How Buy Now, Pay Later is changing how consumers think about travel” from Fast Company
- “What the Fed’s rate hike means for one community bank” from Marketplace
- “Coin collecting is big business on social media” from Marketplace
- “It’s time for a non-white host of ‘The Late Late Show’. Here’s our critic’s shortlist” from NPR
- “After years of working from home, how has Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day evolved?” from Marketplace
