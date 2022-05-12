We learn (some of) what Jerome Powell is thinking
Today, instead of guessing what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is thinking, we asked. Our hosts talk about the newsiest and funniest parts of Kai’s interview with the head of the Fed. Plus, a scientific revelation about sudden infant death syndrome may provide some peace for parents. And, speaking of incredible science, we marvel at mind-blowing new pictures of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fed Chair Jerome Powell: ‘Whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control.’” from Marketplace
- “Researchers Pinpoint Reason Infants Die From SIDS” from BioSpace
- “World first breakthrough could prevent SIDS” from the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network
- “Black hole: First picture of Milky Way monster” from BBC News
- “Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy” from Event Horizon Telescope
- “Sagittarius A*: NASA Telescopes Support Event Horizon Telescope in Studying Milky Way’s Black Hole” from NASA
