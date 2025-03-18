We have a constitutional crisis. Now what?
On today’s episode, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams discuss the Donald Trump administration’s disregard for the courts. The White House has ignored a judge’s order to turn around a pair of deportation flights and failed to rehire federal workers. A constitutional crisis has arrived. Plus, get ready for a three-bleep Kai rant. And how anime helps explain the GOP’s attempt to get around the real cost of its $4 trillion tax cut.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Black War Hero’s Medal of Honor Page Deleted by Pentagon” from Newsweek
- “Donald Trump Is Itching for a Legal Showdown Over Deportations” by Vanity Fair
- “What court orders? Trump’s moving full steam ahead to slash more federal workers” from Politico
- “Exclusive: How the White House ignored a judge’s order to turn back deportation flights” from Axios
- “Trump admin live updates: Border czar says ‘I don’t care what the judges think’” by ABC News
- “Crematory horrors spur Maryland lawmakers to push for reform” by The Washington Post
- “A Congresswoman with Dementia Stopped Coming to Work. The DC Press Corps Never Noticed.” by Politico
- “The Budget Trick the G.O.P. Might Use to Make a $4 Trillion Tax Cut Look Free” by The New York Times
- @bbkogan.bsky.social on Bluesky
- “Republicans press for change in how CBO tallies cost of legislation” from Marketplace
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
