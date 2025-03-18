COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

We have a constitutional crisis. Now what?
Mar 17, 2025
Episode 1350

We have a constitutional crisis. Now what?

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump is going head-to-head with the judicial branch.

On today’s episode, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams discuss the Donald Trump administration’s disregard for the courts. The White House has ignored a judge’s order to turn around a pair of deportation flights and failed to rehire federal workers. A constitutional crisis has arrived. Plus, get ready for a three-bleep Kai rant. And how anime helps explain the GOP’s attempt to get around the real cost of its $4 trillion tax cut.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

