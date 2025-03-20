Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

We answer more of your questions about tariffs
Mar 20, 2025
Episode 1353

We answer more of your questions about tariffs

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
A nuts-and-bolts conversation about how they work.

Not totally sure how tariffs work, who pays for them and how they’re collected? Look no further. In today’s episode, Kai and Nova answer these questions and more. We’ll explain how tariffs are applied and what they’re based on, as well as what happens when a good crosses a border multiple times. Plus, what’s the point of a country retaliating with tariffs if its citizens have to pay for them? We’ll get into it.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

