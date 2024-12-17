Want to protect our democracy? Start here! (rerun)
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hey Smarties! We’re on a break for the holidays and revisiting some of our top episodes from 2024. We can’t do this show without you and we still need your support. If you can, donate today to keep independent journalism going strong into 2025 and beyond. Give now to support “Make Me Smart.” Thank you so much for your generosity, happy holidays and we’ll see you in the new year.
If you’ve been feeling hopeless about the news, the election, the economy, the climate crisis and everything else that’s going on, today’s episode is for you.
Emily Amick, lawyer and co-author of “Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives,” argues we can all become better participants in our democracy. And we don’t need to have a gazillion dollars to do it.
“There’s incredible potential for all of us to build the strength of democracy and fight against these massive moneyed forces,” Amick said.
On the show today, Amick explains why we should treat civic engagement as self-care, how to find your civic personality and ways to cultivate a news diet that doesn’t put you in a doom loop. Plus, the moment she realized our democracy was headed in the wrong direction.
Then, we’ll get into how voters in Utah fought to protect the power of citizen-led ballot initiatives. And, are you hiding purchases from your romantic partner? You may be guilty of financial infidelity.
Later, a teacher shares what made her feel appreciated. And, an anime cosplayer was wrong about the cost of creating her costume.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Despite Recent Setbacks, There Is Still Hope For Democracy” from Forbes
- “In Democracy in Retrograde, Emily Amick Talks About Political Engagement and Her Cancer Diagnosis” from Teen Vogue
- “What does Utah’s redistricting ruling do to voters’ ability to change laws?” from The Salt Lake Tribune
- “Utah Supreme Court: Lawmakers must heed voter-passed gerrymandering reforms “ from Axios Salt Lake City
- “Amazon’s Prime Day a ‘major’ cause of worker injuries, Senate probe finds” from CNBC
- “US Retail Sales Excluding Autos Rise by Most in Three Months” from Bloomberg
- “Gym Bags, Trunks, Back Doors: How Stealth Shoppers Hide Purchases” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Financial Infidelity Report 2023: Why People Hide Purchases From Partners” from Circuit
- “Inside a UPS warehouse that prioritizes super-fast shipping” from Marketplace
How are you getting involved in civic life? What helps you fend off feelings of hopelessness? Let us know at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.