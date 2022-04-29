Wait, the Russians are making MORE money on oil?
President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine. His call for funds comes amid reports that Russia’s revenue from energy sales has almost doubled since it launched the war on its neighbor. We’ll dig into why that’s happened and the role sanctions play. Then we shift into a serious conversation about the extreme measure one climate activist took to protest the lack of action on climate change. (Gentle note to listeners: This story talks about suicide.) Later, we’ll reflect on the successful completion of the James Webb Space Telescope, and we’ll finally get some ducking answers.
- Biden Asks Congress for $33 Billion to Help Ukraine War Effort from The New York Times
- “Russia Nearly Doubled Its Income From Energy Sales To The EU During Wartime, Study Shows” from Radio Free Europe
- Why Wynn Bruce, climate activist, set himself on fire at Supreme Court from The Washington Post
- “Climate Scientists Chained Themselves To A Downtown Bank’s Doors In An Act Of Peaceful Protest. Police In Riot Gear Shut It Down” from LAist
- Mehdi Hasan’s video featuring the climate activists on “Good Morning Britain”
- “NASA’s Webb In Full Focus, Ready for Instrument Commissioning” from NASA
- “Duckin’ Autocorrect: The Inventor of iPhone’s Autocorrect Explains How It Works” from The Wall Street Journal
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Here’s how to find help outside the U.S.
