Wait, the Russians are making MORE money on oil?

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine. His call for funds comes amid reports that Russia’s revenue from energy sales has almost doubled since it launched the war on its neighbor. We’ll dig into why that’s happened and the role sanctions play. Then we shift into a serious conversation about the extreme measure one climate activist took to protest the lack of action on climate change. (Gentle note to listeners: This story talks about suicide.) Later, we’ll reflect on the successful completion of the James Webb Space Telescope, and we’ll finally get some ducking answers.

Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Here’s how to find help outside the U.S.