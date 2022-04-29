Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Wait, the Russians are making MORE money on oil?
Apr 28, 2022
Wait, the Russians are making MORE money on oil?

Despite sanctions, Russia's war chest is growing.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine. His call for funds comes amid reports that Russia’s revenue from energy sales has almost doubled since it launched the war on its neighbor. We’ll dig into why that’s happened and the role sanctions play. Then we shift into a serious conversation about the extreme measure one climate activist took to protest the lack of action on climate change. (Gentle note to listeners: This story talks about suicide.) Later, we’ll reflect on the successful completion of the James Webb Space Telescope, and we’ll finally get some ducking answers.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Here’s how to find help outside the U.S.

