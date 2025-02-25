Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

“Unlocking the Gates” on housing and economic opportunity
Feb 25, 2025
“Unlocking the Gates” on housing and economic opportunity

Carolyn Hughes-Smith's grandfather, at right, beside the first house he and his wife moved into. Ayşe Gürsöz
Lee Hawkins traces the history of the Minnesota suburb he grew up in.

Today, we’re sharing the first episode of “Unlocking the Gates,” a series from Marketplace and APM Studios hosted by special correspondent Lee Hawkins. He tells the story of how the Minnesota suburb he grew up in went from being a place where the housing market was inaccessible to Black families to one where many Black families found economic opportunity. And it all started with a nighttime business deal.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

