The U.S. Treasury is running out of cash
May 25, 2023
Episode 932

The U.S. Treasury is running out of cash

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The "X date" is nigh.

Everyone has bills to pay, and the Treasury Department is no exception. As we get closer to the debt ceiling “X date, the Treasury finds itself with less and less money to pay for its existing obligations. We talk about how much cash Secretary Janet Yellen has to work with and the government’s plan to prevent a potential default. And, Tina Turner’s legacy goes beyond rousing music. Plus, in the Make Me Smile department, a discussion on cruises, family vacations and space travel!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

