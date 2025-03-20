Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

U.S. trade tensions with the EU just got tenser
Mar 19, 2025
U.S. trade tensions with the EU just got tenser

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
And Google and Apple are in the crosshairs.

President Donald Trump’s tariff fight with the European Union just got a little more heated after the EU accused U.S. tech giants Google and Apple of breaching antitrust rules. Could this escalate the EU-U.S. trade war? We’ll also talk about the erasure of Black history and why Elon Musk is about to be back in the money. Finally, Nova makes us smile with some of the funniest and nerdiest bumper stickers seen around the streets of Los Angeles.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

