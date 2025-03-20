U.S. trade tensions with the EU just got tenser
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
President Donald Trump’s tariff fight with the European Union just got a little more heated after the EU accused U.S. tech giants Google and Apple of breaching antitrust rules. Could this escalate the EU-U.S. trade war? We’ll also talk about the erasure of Black history and why Elon Musk is about to be back in the money. Finally, Nova makes us smile with some of the funniest and nerdiest bumper stickers seen around the streets of Los Angeles.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Jackie Robinson’s Army career wiped from military website in DEI purge” by NBC News
- @danlamothe.bsky.social on Bluesky
- “Elon Musk’s X Raises Almost $1 Billion in New Equity Funding” by Bloomberg
- “EU accuses Google and Apple of breaking its rules, risking Trump clash” from The Guardian
- “The funniest, weirdest and most niche bumper stickers seen around L.A.” by The Los Angeles Times
- Watch: “Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on YouTube
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.